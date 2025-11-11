Envela’s (ELA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ELA. Zacks Research lowered Envela from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Envela in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Envela Stock Performance
Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.99 million. Envela had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.30%. Analysts forecast that Envela will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELA. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Envela in the second quarter worth $61,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Envela by 1,015.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Envela during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Envela during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Envela during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.15% of the company’s stock.
About Envela
Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.
