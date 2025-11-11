Davis R M Inc. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,747 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 73.2% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 11,533 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 10.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,532,000 after buying an additional 104,687 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,721,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,964,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 75,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $27.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

