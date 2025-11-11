Savant Capital LLC Purchases 13,146 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Presima Securities ULC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% in the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 11,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $79.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $114.69.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $751.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.90 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 13.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.7%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is -213.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

