Chesapeake Utilities Corporation $CPK Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, CFO Beth W. Cooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total value of $660,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 90,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,722.95. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $141.00 target price on Chesapeake Utilities and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE CPK opened at $133.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.79. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $140.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.150-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

