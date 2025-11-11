Savant Capital LLC Acquires 7,891 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE D opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $62.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.82%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.