Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $183.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.49 and its 200 day moving average is $169.93. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.34 and a 52-week high of $190.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 351 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,268.45. Following the acquisition, the director owned 43,536 shares in the company, valued at $8,095,519.20. This trade represents a 0.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $40,723.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,632.55. This trade represents a 1.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,163 shares of company stock worth $401,605. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

