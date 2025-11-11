Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 48.3% in the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 245.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 230.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 74.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 4,322 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $400,001.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,128.75. This trade represents a 27.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $2,430,637.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,149.75. This represents a 65.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 52,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,541,791 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.9%

SRE opened at $92.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised Sempra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

