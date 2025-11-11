Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 445.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Linde by 5,800.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ LIN opened at $420.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $486.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.83.

View Our Latest Report on Linde

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.