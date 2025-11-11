Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,753 Invitation Home $INVH

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Home by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,306,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,595,000 after buying an additional 829,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Home by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,664,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,251,000 after acquiring an additional 65,843 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Invitation Home by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,456,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,244 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Home by 1,019.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,152,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Home by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 6,058,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,717,000 after purchasing an additional 327,267 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31. Invitation Home has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $688.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.41 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 21.70%.The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.16.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

