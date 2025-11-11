Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VeraBank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $557,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,716,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $124.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.70 and a 200-day moving average of $112.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.