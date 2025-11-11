Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VeraBank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $557,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,716,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $124.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.70 and a 200-day moving average of $112.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $126.61.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
