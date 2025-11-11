eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on eToro Group from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of eToro Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded eToro Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on eToro Group in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of eToro Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

NASDAQ:ETOR opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18. eToro Group has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $79.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETOR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in eToro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eToro Group in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of eToro Group by 194.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in eToro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in eToro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

