Beachbody (NASDAQ:BODI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Beachbody (NASDAQ:BODI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.90, Zacks reports. Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 106.08% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. Beachbody updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BODI opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. Beachbody has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $8.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Beachbody in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

