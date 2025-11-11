SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,130 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,263.9% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $48.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.02. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

