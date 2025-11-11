CSM Advisors LLC Invests $2.79 Million in MasterBrand, Inc. $MBC

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 255,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasterBrand during the 1st quarter valued at $41,517,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 49.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,827,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after buying an additional 2,590,583 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in MasterBrand by 45.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,154,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,411,000 after buying an additional 1,295,267 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MasterBrand by 796.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,382,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the first quarter worth approximately $15,250,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MBC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MasterBrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

MasterBrand Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of MBC stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.42.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $777.10 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

