Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $19,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,159,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,220,259,000 after buying an additional 592,152 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,560,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $632,482,000 after purchasing an additional 971,799 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 58.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,797,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $524,627,000 after buying an additional 1,766,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after acquiring an additional 105,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,992,000 after buying an additional 85,891 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PPG stock opened at $95.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.87. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $130.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.