Fox Run Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 239.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $10,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.50.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $202.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $169.26 and a twelve month high of $261.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.43.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.99. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

