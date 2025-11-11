CSM Advisors LLC Invests $544,000 in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,087,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,106,000 after purchasing an additional 93,868 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,546,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,803,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,242,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,247,000 after buying an additional 22,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,240,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,887,000 after buying an additional 243,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,010,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,707,000 after buying an additional 249,621 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSEM. Benchmark boosted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 16.7%

TSEM stock opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 0.94. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $99.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $395.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.