Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 501.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,698,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,336,000 after buying an additional 46,956 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 68.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,887,000 after acquiring an additional 685,857 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.4% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,241,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,628,000 after acquiring an additional 55,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Royal Gold by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.22.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $184.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.98. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.67 and a 12 month high of $209.42.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.11 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

