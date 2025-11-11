Cascade Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Cascade Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $244.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $252.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

