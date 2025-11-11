Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Warm Springs Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Warm Springs Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 7.5% of Warm Springs Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Warm Springs Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares in the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 329,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,708,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $358.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.83. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $386.48.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.