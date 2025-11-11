Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s 4th Largest Position

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 4.3% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,333,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,638,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,941,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,910 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price target on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.6%

Broadcom stock opened at $358.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $386.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total value of $280,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,027.30. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

