Davis R M Inc. Invests $230,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $208.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.17. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $202.96 and a 52 week high of $226.73.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

