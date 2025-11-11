Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,139 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 37,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of VOT stock opened at $288.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.06. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $298.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

