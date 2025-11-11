Boston Partners Acquires 739,407 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,035,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 739,407 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $544,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 126.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 18,400.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of DGX opened at $184.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $148.70 and a 1 year high of $197.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.94.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 28,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $5,293,250.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,453.04. The trade was a 42.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Pfeiffer sold 1,482 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $270,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,214.40. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,654 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,232. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.31.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

