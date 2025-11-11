Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 955 Shares of BancFirst Corporation $BANF

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 2,076.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 1.4% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BancFirst by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in BancFirst by 5.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BANF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on BancFirst from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $631,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,740. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of BANF opened at $112.73 on Tuesday. BancFirst Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.52.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $175.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.60 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

See Also

