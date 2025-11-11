Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Major Shareholder Alexandra Seros Sells 69,090 Shares

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alexandra Seros sold 69,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $197,597.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,093,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,726,740.76. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alexandra Seros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Alexandra Seros sold 23,093 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $68,124.35.

On Thursday, November 6th, Alexandra Seros sold 157,817 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $433,996.75.

On Thursday, September 11th, Alexandra Seros sold 41,078 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $94,890.18.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Alexandra Seros sold 58,525 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $139,289.50.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Alexandra Seros sold 24,359 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $60,410.32.

On Monday, September 8th, Alexandra Seros sold 32,911 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $81,619.28.

On Friday, September 5th, Alexandra Seros sold 22,157 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $54,727.79.

On Thursday, September 4th, Alexandra Seros sold 18,902 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $46,687.94.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Alexandra Seros sold 20,588 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $51,058.24.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Alexandra Seros sold 18,978 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $47,824.56.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Shares of EVC stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Entravision Communications Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The business had revenue of $120.63 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Entravision Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile



Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

