Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 4,548 Shares of Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Frontdoor worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the second quarter worth $348,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Frontdoor by 775.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 188,268 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.35. Frontdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $70.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average of $59.46.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 122.74% and a net margin of 12.87%.The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Frontdoor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Frontdoor from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

