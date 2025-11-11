Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.26%.

Enterprise Products Partners announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.