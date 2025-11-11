Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ascentage Pharma Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPG opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $48.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Ascentage Pharma Group International during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

