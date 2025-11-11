Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.17. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $112.45. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

