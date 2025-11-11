Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $2.41 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,844 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Generac by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,148,000 after buying an additional 285,388 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Generac by 5,071.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 250,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after acquiring an additional 245,466 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at about $23,375,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 51.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 458,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,048,000 after purchasing an additional 154,867 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Generac by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,615,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,651,000 after purchasing an additional 148,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 542,966 shares in the company, valued at $90,365,831.38. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,300. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Generac from $217.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.06.

Generac Stock Up 0.8%

Generac stock opened at $156.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.18. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $203.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). Generac had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

