Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,022,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,289,037,000 after acquiring an additional 622,590 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,362,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,632 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,338,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,828 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,380,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,805,642,000 after purchasing an additional 396,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,473,180,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,201.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,767,027.20. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $556,230.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,466,664.72. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,430,089 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $246.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $266.00 to $246.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.90.

NYSE PGR opened at $217.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.93 and a 200 day moving average of $251.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.90 and a twelve month high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

