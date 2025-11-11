CSM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Select Medical Holdings Corporation $SEM

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 226,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 76,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 54,805 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $3,330,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $931,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 428,948 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 47,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Select Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Select Medical from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $17.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

