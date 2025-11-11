CSM Advisors LLC Invests $3.65 Million in Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 330,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cleanspark during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 145.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cleanspark during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cleanspark during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cleanspark by 47.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cleanspark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Cleanspark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Cleanspark in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.25 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

Cleanspark Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Cleanspark stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 3.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 63,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $581,062.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 120,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,473.44. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleanspark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Further Reading

