CSM Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in LivaNova PLC $LIVN

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 77,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 52.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 1,312.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in LivaNova by 415.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $58.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.00.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.The business had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. LivaNova has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.800-3.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on LivaNova and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LivaNova from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

