CSM Advisors LLC Invests $1.89 Million in PVH Corp. $PVH

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 63.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 1,284.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PVH by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PVH from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

PVH Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of PVH stock opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $113.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.50.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.55. PVH had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.