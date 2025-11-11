CSM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 72,068 CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,673,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in CLEAR Secure in the first quarter worth $30,862,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 25.2% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,687,000 after acquiring an additional 497,871 shares during the period. Castellan Group purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure during the 1st quarter worth $12,342,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,320,000 after purchasing an additional 430,035 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLEAR Secure Price Performance

Shares of YOU opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 119.82% and a net margin of 20.97%.CLEAR Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. CLEAR Secure has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YOU shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered CLEAR Secure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on CLEAR Secure from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CLEAR Secure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Insider Activity at CLEAR Secure

In related news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 2,027 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,256. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $216,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 187,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,329.36. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 42,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,943 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

