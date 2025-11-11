Fox Run Management L.L.C. Grows Stake in Lamb Weston $LW

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LW. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.70.

LW opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $83.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 4.56%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

