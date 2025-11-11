Fox Run Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,317 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter worth $201,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter worth $3,125,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 752.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 141,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 124,622 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Doximity and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Doximity from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Doximity from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Doximity from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In other Doximity news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,394.76. This trade represents a 20.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $132,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,103.16. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,339,580. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Doximity Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.72. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

