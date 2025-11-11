CSM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 53,368 ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 42.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 336.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 177,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after buying an additional 136,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $41.33.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of MAN opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.02%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

