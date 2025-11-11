SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF $BWZ Shares Bought by Avalon Capital Management

Avalon Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ – Free Report) by 280.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607,925 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF makes up 6.2% of Avalon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Avalon Capital Management owned about 4.43% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWZ. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,574,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 793,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,708,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BWZ opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (BWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade sovereign debt from countries outside the US with maturities between 1-3 years. BWZ was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.