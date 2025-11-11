VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF $HODL Shares Purchased by Avalon Capital Management

Avalon Capital Management raised its position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises about 2.0% of Avalon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Avalon Capital Management owned approximately 0.50% of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 76.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 646.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.

Shares of HODL stock opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $35.76.

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

