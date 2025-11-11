Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,389,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,187,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 40.4% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV opened at $143.37 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.88 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.81). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.35.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

