Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $686,000 in HCI Group, Inc. $HCI

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in HCI Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in HCI Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in HCI Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HCI. Zacks Research upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

HCI Group Price Performance

Shares of HCI stock opened at $188.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.16. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $106.03 and a one year high of $210.50.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $216.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 18.58%. On average, analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

