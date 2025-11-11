72,388 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 654,400.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEO. Barclays boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Janice E. Page sold 26,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $484,716.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,509.32. This represents a 22.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Sable sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $96,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,860.80. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 138,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,354 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.58.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.67%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

