Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $16.55 Million Holdings in Groupon, Inc. $GRPN

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 494,865 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,761 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Groupon were worth $16,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Groupon by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,808 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $1,079,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 351.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,447 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 203,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $762.84 million, a P/E ratio of -78.62 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The coupon company reported ($2.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.93). The company had revenue of $122.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Groupon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Groupon in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research cut shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Groupon in a report on Thursday, August 7th. They set a “mixed” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

