Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $15.51 Million in Centene Corporation $CNC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 285,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Centene and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Centene from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Centene Stock Down 8.9%

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $66.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $49.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 billion. Centene had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.