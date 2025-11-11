Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $21.01 Million Stock Holdings in Dayforce, Inc. $DAY

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,438 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $21,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Dayforce by 799.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 31,623 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 15.6% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 39.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Dayforce by 701.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Dayforce by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $130,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,945,939. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $221,622.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 117,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,084,375.70. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 74,179 shares of company stock worth $5,081,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

DAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dayforce from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Dayforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut Dayforce from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Shares of DAY stock opened at $68.67 on Tuesday. Dayforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.15.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.22 million. Dayforce had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.Dayforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

