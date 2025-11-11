CSM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 704,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 36,069 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $786,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is -15.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $51.78.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile



Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

