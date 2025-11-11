Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.49 and traded as low as $7.44. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 144,494 shares trading hands.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
