Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.49 and traded as low as $7.44. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 144,494 shares trading hands.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 43.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 199,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 60,586 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 78,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 356.6% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 47,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 36,785 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

